Ryan Rickelton hammers his 3rd century in Test cricket: Stats

Rickelton and Breetzke started strongly on Day 4 before Pat Cummins dismissed the latter for a knock of 43.

In the next over Rickelton surpassed 1,000 runs in Tests, with his 28th run.

South Africa went to lunch on a score of 202/5. Rickelton was unscathed on 39.

After lunch, Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder built a strong stand and went unbeaten to tea (294/5).