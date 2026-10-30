Ryan Rickelton hammers his 3rd century in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton shone for his side with a sublime hundred against Australia in the 3rd and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town on Friday. South Africa started Day 3 at 140/4, leading by 40 runs. Rickelton was unscathed on 8 and started the day alongside Matthew Breetzke (19*). On Day 4, Rickelton completed a fine hundred before falling for 101. Here's more.
Knock
Rickelton builds South Africa's innings
Rickelton and Breetzke started strongly on Day 4 before Pat Cummins dismissed the latter for a knock of 43.
In the next over Rickelton surpassed 1,000 runs in Tests, with his 28th run.
South Africa went to lunch on a score of 202/5. Rickelton was unscathed on 39.
After lunch, Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder built a strong stand and went unbeaten to tea (294/5).
Information
Rickelton completes his hundred before getting run out
In the 3rd session, Mulder got to his fifty before Rickelton completed his hundred. In the 120th over of South Africa's innings, Rickelton was dismissed. A mix-up ended him being run out. It also ended a 154-run stand between the two.
Records
Records set by Rickelton
As per Cricbuzz, it was the first century by a South African batter at No. 6 or lower in the third or fourth innings since Kyle Verreynne's 136* vs New Zealand in 2022.
It's also the first by any South African batter at No. 6 or lower in the 3rd or 4th innings at Cape Town.
Rickelton's all three centuries have now come at home after 101 vs Sri Lanka at Gqeberha (2024) and 259 vs PAK at Newlands (2025).
Runs
A look at Rickelton's numbers
Rickelton's 101 off 219 balls had 12 fours. In 18 matches, Rickelton has amassed 1,073 runs at 37.
He clocked his 3rd hundred (50s: 1).
In four matches against Australia, he has scored 198 runs at 28.28 (100s: 1).
Meanwhile, 714 of Rickelton's 1,073 runs have come at home from 9 matches at 47.6 (100s: 3), as per Cricinfo.