Airlines more focused on publicity than passenger safety: LocalCircuits survey
A new LocalCircles survey of 44,000 people across India says 76% feel airlines are more focused on publicity than actually keeping passengers safe.
This comes after a series of worrying incidents—including a deadly Air India crash in June that killed 241 passengers on board and 19 on the ground, totaling 260 fatalities, and is now under investigation.
Many close calls and rough flights recently
The past few weeks have seen several close calls: an Air India flight skidded off the runway in Mumbai, another had to abort takeoff due to technical trouble, and both IndiGo and SpiceJet flights faced emergency landings.
Plus, 64% of those surveyed said they've had rough or stressful flight experiences in the last three years.
The message is pretty clear—people want airlines to step up their safety game.