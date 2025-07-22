Airlines more focused on publicity than passenger safety: LocalCircuits survey

Many close calls and rough flights recently

The past few weeks have seen several close calls: an Air India flight skidded off the runway in Mumbai, another had to abort takeoff due to technical trouble, and both IndiGo and SpiceJet flights faced emergency landings.

Plus, 64% of those surveyed said they've had rough or stressful flight experiences in the last three years.

The message is pretty clear—people want airlines to step up their safety game.