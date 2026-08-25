Ajit Doval meets Han Zheng in Beijing before border talks
India
India's national security adviser Ajit Doval just met with China's Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing, right before a major round of border talks with Chinese Foreign Minister and Special Representative Wang Yi.
This visit sets the stage for President Xi Jinping's upcoming trip to New Delhi for the BRICS summit in mid-September.
Talks to tackle 3,488km dispute
The main goal is to tackle the long-running 3,488-kilometer border dispute between India and China: think Arunachal Pradesh, Galwan Valley, and eastern Ladakh.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said they're ready for "in-depth discussion" on these issues and broader regional concerns.
The talks build on last year's progress and could help shape a possible meeting between PM Modi and President Xi at BRICS.