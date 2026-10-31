Akasa Air tail contacted ground after Kolkata go-around, passengers safe
India
An Akasa Air flight from Ahmedabad to Kolkata had a rough landing on Saturday morning when its tail section had come in contact with the ground after a go-around at the Kolkata airport.
The good news? All passengers got off safely and no one was hurt.
Akasa Air parks plane, investigation underway
Akasa Air reported the incident to aviation authorities and parked the plane for a full checkup.
The airline said, "In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities have been informed and the matter is under investigation."
Investigators are now looking into what caused the tail strike.