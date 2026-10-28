Dipke, satirists, legal website's Instagram posts on ECI, Modi removed
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has alleged that the central government is censoring anti-government posts on Instagram. In a post on Wednesday, Dipke claimed that thousands of critical posts are being taken down daily. "The Instagram crackdown is not going to work! The government is taking down thousands of posts and accounts every day," he wrote.
Censorship claims
Ranka's allegations on X
Dipke said Instagram was just a platform where people are raising their questions and the "reasons behind those questions exist far beyond social media, and taking down accounts won't make them disappear."
"If anything, this censorship risks creating even more distrust among the very people the government is supposed to answer to," he added.
His comrade Ashutosh Ranka also alleged that thousands of Instagram accounts have been restricted in India and lakhs of videos have been taken down.
Content removal
Satirists also claim content was taken down
Satirist Varun Grover also complained that a post on his poem was removed by Instagram. The poem was a satirical take on the government's 2047 Viksit Bharat promise.
"The musical version of this innocent little poem was removed from Instagram by....cowardly government," Grover wrote on X along with screengrabs of the takedown message from Instagram.
Another satirist, Deshbhakt, also wrote, "A paranoid Modi Govt has gone berserk...any content that is slightly critical of the Supreme Leader is being taken down."
Media censorship
Content removed on legal request: Instagram to LiveLaw
Legal news reporting website LiveLaw also reported that its post on the Election Commission of India's affidavit in the Supreme Court was removed by Instagram.
The platform said it received a legal request to restrict the content.
"Instagram removes the reel posted on LiveLaw's official page about the ECI's affidavit in the #SupremeCourt. The reel, which was only an explanation of the ECI's version, was removed by Instagram saying, 'We received a legal request to restrict this content'," it said.
Twitter Post
'There is no explanation how reel violated law'
Instagram removes the reel posted on LiveLaw's official page about the ECI's affidavit in the #SupremeCourt.— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 27, 2026
The reel, which was only an explanation of the ECI's version, was removed by Instagram saying, "We received a legal request to restrict this content".
There is no… pic.twitter.com/43Z1alLbNc