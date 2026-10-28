Dipke, satirists, legal website's Instagram posts on ECI, Modi removed  

Dipke said Instagram was just a platform where people are raising their questions and the "reasons behind those questions exist far beyond social media, and taking down accounts won't make them disappear."

"If anything, this censorship risks creating even more distrust among the very people the government is supposed to answer to," he added.

His comrade Ashutosh Ranka also alleged that thousands of Instagram accounts have been restricted in India and lakhs of videos have been taken down.