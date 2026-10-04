Journalist accuses Delhi cop of groping, pushing at Jantar Mantar

The journalist has alleged that she was groped and pushed by Bhagat. She went to the Parliament Street Police Station to file a complaint but waited for hours without an FIR being registered.

In response to her allegations, hundreds of journalists, protesters, and lawyers have gathered outside the station demanding action.

"We will tell the police that time's up and now we want the copy of the FIR over Rosie's complaint," said CJP member Saurav Das.