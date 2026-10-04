Journalist accuses Delhi cop of groping, pushing at Jantar Mantar
What's the story
An independent journalist has accused a senior Delhi Police officer of groping and pushing her during a protest at Jantar Mantar. The officer in question is Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat. The incident occurred while the journalist was covering the detention of All India Students' Association (AISA) activist Neha Bora. The allegations have not been independently verified.
Protest details
Hundreds of journalists, protesters, and lawyers gather outside police station
The journalist has alleged that she was groped and pushed by Bhagat. She went to the Parliament Street Police Station to file a complaint but waited for hours without an FIR being registered.
In response to her allegations, hundreds of journalists, protesters, and lawyers have gathered outside the station demanding action.
"We will tell the police that time's up and now we want the copy of the FIR over Rosie's complaint," said CJP member Saurav Das.
Political response
Rahul Gandhi slams police for not registering an FIR
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has also slammed the police for not registering an FIR.
"A female journalist has accused a police officer of misconduct at Jantar Mantar. For hours, hundreds of journalists have been sitting there with just one demand: that an FIR be registered," he wrote on X.
He also highlighted concerns over women's safety in Delhi and demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Twitter Post
Rahul Gandhi's social media post on incident
जंतर-मंतर पर एक महिला पत्रकार ने एक पुलिस अधिकारी पर बदसलूकी का आरोप लगाया है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 3, 2026
घंटों से सैकड़ों पत्रकार सिर्फ़ इतनी माँग लेकर बैठे हैं कि FIR दर्ज कर ली जाए। ये तो पुलिस का बुनियादी काम है न? वो भी नहीं किया।
आज ही जंतर-मंतर पर सैकड़ों लोग हिरासत में लिए गए। महिला… https://t.co/vYjsTtrrAH
Protest context
Protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls
The protest at Jantar Mantar was over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Delhi Police detained several protesters during the demonstration. Senior advocates Prashant Bhushan and Kapil Sibal were also present at the protest.
The controversy comes amid a political dispute over how the Election Commission has handled electoral-roll revision, with allegations of dissent by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.