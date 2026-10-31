Alleged chainsaw attack critically injures 10th grader at Raptadu school
India
A Class 10 girl was critically injured after a man allegedly attacked her with a chainsaw right inside her classroom at Zilla Parishad High School, Raptadu, Andhra Pradesh.
The attacker, said to be a distant relative who had been bothering her for some time, hurt another student who tried to step in before running away.
The incident has left students and parents shaken.
Chandrababu Naidu orders urgent care, manhunt
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu called the attack shocking and asked for urgent medical care for the girl. He told police to catch the suspect quickly and promised strict action.
Teachers rushed the victim to a hospital while police have launched a manhunt and started investigating how something like this could happen at the school.