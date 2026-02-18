'Alphabet, Microsoft, IBM CEOs all Indian': Macron praises India 

French President Emmanuel Macron has lauded India's increasing global leadership in innovation. Speaking at the India-France Innovation Forum in Mumbai on Tuesday, he said all the CEOs of the biggest tech giants in the world are Indian. "The CEO of Alphabet is Indian. The CEO of Microsoft is Indian. The CEO of IBM is Indian. The CEO of Adobe is Indian. The CEO of Palo Alto Networks is Indian," he said.

Chanel 'India does not just participate in global innovation' He also noted that the CEO of French luxury brand Chanel is from Kolhapur in Maharashtra. "India does not just participate in global innovation; India leads it," he said. The French president also reaffirmed his country's commitment to India, saying, "We are here. We want to be here with you. And we are not leaving."

Strategic upgrade India-France ties upgraded to 'special global strategic partnership' President Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday upgraded India-France ties to a "special global strategic partnership." The two leaders signed 21 agreements to strengthen cooperation in defense, trade, critical minerals, and other sectors. PM Modi called the partnership a "force for global stability" amid rising geopolitical tensions. He emphasized that France is one of India's oldest strategic partners with whom they share a "very special relationship."

Advertisement

Partnership significance India-France partnership a force for global stability: PM Modi PM Modi said, "The world is going through a period of uncertainty. In such an environment, the India-France partnership is a force for global stability." He added that this strategic partnership brings together France's expertise and India's scale. The two leaders also virtually inaugurated an assembly line in Karnataka's Vemagal to manufacture Airbus H125 helicopters, enhancing India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

Advertisement