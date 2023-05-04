India

Amid crisis, Go First suspends ticket sales till May 15

Cash-strapped Go First stops ticket sales till next week

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reportedly been informed by cash-strapped Indian air carrier Go First about its decision to stop the sale of tickets until May 15. In an official release, the country's civil aviation regulator stated that the airline had intimated that they had filed an application under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code's Section 10.

This major development comes after the Wadia Group-owned airline filed for voluntary insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday. It blamed aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (P&W) for supplying faulty engines that forced the airline to ground half of its A320neo aircraft.

Earlier, Go First suspended all its flights till Thursday amid its cash crisis.