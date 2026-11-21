'Will find way forward': Amit Shah addresses Arunachal dam concerns
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that concerns regarding the proposed mega dam in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang Valley will be addressed through dialogue. Speaking at an event in Itanagar, Shah said the 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) is crucial for national and state development. "I want to assure my brothers and sisters from Siang that we will find a way forward through positive dialogue... You need not worry about it," he said.
Protest aftermath
Violent protests erupted in East Siang district
Shah's assurance comes after violent protests in East Siang district, where demonstrators torched a PSU office and a police station, vandalized political leaders' homes, and injured police personnel.
The unrest followed a 12-hour bandh and came after police used tear gas to disperse protesters.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu condemned the violence and urged peaceful democratic means to pursue demands.
Project opposition
Opposition to sump project
The opposition to the SUMP project is mainly due to fears of displacement of local communities, environmental damage, and submerging ancestral lands.
The central and state governments see it as a strategic measure against China's hydropower development upstream in Tibet.
Shah emphasized that any future decisions on the project would be made with local residents' input, stressing respect for their culture and traditions.
Demand for halt
Indigenous groups demand halt to pre-feasibility activities
Indigenous groups such as the Adi Ba:ne Kebang United and Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum have submitted a memorandum to Shah, demanding an immediate halt to pre-feasibility activities.
They also demanded the release of detained protesters, withdrawal of security forces, and a judicial inquiry into October violence.
Shah promised "one of the country's best" rehabilitation packages for those affected by the proposed dam.
Call for dialogue
Shah urges organizations, residents to engage with state government
Shah has urged organizations and residents opposing the project to engage with the state government for further discussions.
He assured that local culture, traditions, and religion would not be compromised in moving forward with this strategic project.
The SUMP is proposed on the Siang River and is seen as a major source of hydroelectric power while also strengthening India's energy security against China's plans.