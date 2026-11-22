Amit Shah in Itanagar seeks intelligence coordination on China border
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Itanagar for a big meeting on Arunachal Pradesh's security and border issues.
The main goal? To boost intelligence along the 1,126-kilometer China border and get central and state agencies working together more smoothly to keep the region stable.
Amit Shah highlights Vibrant Villages progress
Shah highlighted how the Vibrant Villages Programme is speeding up road building and improving phone connectivity in remote areas.
They also discussed better disaster management and stronger action against drug trafficking, aiming for a drug-free India by 2029.
Plus, Arunachal's economy is set to more than double by next year, with plans for 455 border villages to help both security and local development.