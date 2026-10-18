Amit Shah meets Chorbagan stampede injured at Calcutta Medical College

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stopped by Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Sunday to meet those injured in the recent Durga Puja stampede at Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal.

The incident, triggered by a sudden rush of people amid rain on Saturday, sadly left at least 19 dead and 25 hurt.

Shah offered his condolences to grieving families and spoke with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari about what happened.