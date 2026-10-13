Amit Shah urges BIMSTEC to unite against terrorism, organized crime
India
India's Home Minister Amit Shah wants BIMSTEC countries to join forces and get serious about fighting terrorism and organized crime.
At the first-ever Home Ministers's meeting in New Delhi, he urged everyone to work together so terrorist groups can't set up shop in the region.
Amit Shah calls for intelligence sharing
Shah highlighted that timely sharing of intelligence is crucial to stop terror funding and criminal networks.
He also flagged issues like drug smuggling and transactions through the dark web, saying these need a united regional strategy.
Plus, he called for cooperation in mutual legal assistance and extradition between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand to keep the region safer for everyone.