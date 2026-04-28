Anant Ambani offers Vantara home to save Colombia's 80 hippos

Anant Mukesh Ambani, the Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited , has urged the Colombian government to reconsider its decision to cull 80 hippopotamuses in the Magdalena River basin. Instead, he has proposed relocating them to Vantara, a wildlife rescue and conservation center in India. In a letter to Colombia 's Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Irene Velez Torres, Ambani suggested a scientifically managed translocation process under Colombian authorities' direction and approval.

Relocation proposal Vantara's relocation plan Vantara has proposed a detailed plan for the relocation of these hippos, which includes veterinary leadership, expertise in capture and transport, biosecurity protocols, and creating a naturalistic habitat in Gujarat that mirrors their current environment. The facility has also promised lifelong care for all 80 animals. Ambani stressed that "compassion and public safety are not opposing forces," adding that with sound science and careful planning, it may be possible to protect riverine communities while saving animal life.

Humane solution Request for postponement of culling Vantara has requested a postponement of the lethal measure while its proposal is reviewed. The organization is willing to work directly with Colombian authorities on detailed scientific, operational, and welfare plans. This appeal comes as global attention grows on the issue of invasive species in Colombia's Magdalena River basin. The region is home to an estimated 200 hippopotamuses, descendants of a small group introduced in the 1980s, reportedly belonging to the drug lord Pablo Escobar.

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