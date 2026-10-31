AP Singh retires after 40 years with Indian Air Force
India
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh wrapped up his 40-year journey with the Indian Air Force today, saying goodbye in a ceremony at New Delhi's Air Force Station.
Known for pushing the IAF toward greater combat readiness and boosting homegrown defense tech, Singh's leadership made a real mark.
AP Singh championed indigenous jets, upgrades
In his final days, Singh took symbolic flights in India's own Tejas fighter jet and Kiran trainer, underlining his support for local innovation.
Famous for his straightforward approach, he focused on upgrading existing aircraft to keep the force strong and ready.
His time as chief included leading rapid-response missions like Operation Sindoor, leaving behind an IAF that's more agile and self-sufficient than ever.