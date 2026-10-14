Asaduddin Owaisi asks Supreme Court to review sir voter lists
India
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has asked the Supreme Court to review how the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists is being handled.
His petition was requested to be heard on Thursday, alongside similar challenges from other leaders.
Owaisi's lawyer, Nizamuddin Pasha, urged the bench to list his petition alongside related matters.
Rahul Gandhi raises SIR process concerns
Owaisi isn't alone: Congress's Rahul Gandhi and others have also raised concerns about possible issues in the SIR process.
By hearing these cases along with other pending petitions, the Supreme Court is signaling that questions around fair elections are getting serious attention.