Ashutosh Dixit named IAF chief amid fighter squadron shortfall
Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit just stepped in as the new head of the Indian Air Force, taking over at a tough time: there's a big gap between how many fighter squadrons the IAF has (29) and how many it actually needs (42.5).
Right away, Dixit's got his hands full trying to speed up new fighter jet deals, especially for India's own Tejas Mk-1A jets (which have hit some delays) and the proposed acquisition of 114 multirole fighter aircraft based on the Rafale platform.
IAF chief Dixit prioritizes tech upgrades
Dixit isn't new to pressure. He has commanded Central Air Command and served as CISC, so he knows what it takes to keep things running smoothly.
With a two-front security challenge, he'll also be focusing on bringing in tech upgrades like real-time intelligence and unmanned systems to keep the IAF ready for whatever comes next.