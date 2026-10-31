Ashutosh Dixit named IAF chief amid fighter squadron shortfall

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit just stepped in as the new head of the Indian Air Force, taking over at a tough time: there's a big gap between how many fighter squadrons the IAF has (29) and how many it actually needs (42.5).

Right away, Dixit's got his hands full trying to speed up new fighter jet deals, especially for India's own Tejas Mk-1A jets (which have hit some delays) and the proposed acquisition of 114 multirole fighter aircraft based on the Rafale platform.