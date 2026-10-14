Ashwini Vaishnaw urges India rethink tech strategy amid shifting ties
India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says India has to rethink its tech strategy as global relationships shift.
At the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, he explained that staying flexible is key for economic stability and future growth.
Vaishnaw urges semiconductors and defense self-reliance
Vaishnaw wants India to build up its own tech skills and secure supply chains, especially in areas like semiconductors and defense, so the country isn't too dependent on others.
He also highlighted how strong cybersecurity will help make India a trustworthy partner worldwide.
His message: balancing teamwork with self-reliance is how India can stay strong in a fast-changing world.