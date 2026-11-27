ASI tells SC police blocked Karthigai Deepam lamp at Thiruparankundram
The ASI told the Supreme Court that Tamil Nadu police stopped its team from reaching a ceremonial lamp on Thiruparankundram Hill, even though the court had ordered it to be lit for Karthigai Deepam.
Instead of following the directive, the lamp was lit at a different spot on November 24, sparking legal drama and some serious finger-pointing.
State government 1st denied, then apologized
The state government first denied permission but later apologized and blamed temple officials.
Meanwhile, senior advocate S Guru Krishna Kumar called out this back-and-forth as "The preliminary report is like a confession." and now, with ASI saying police got in the way, things have only gotten messier.
The Supreme Court is still looking into who's actually responsible for not following its order.