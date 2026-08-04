Assam CM Sarma inspects Upper Assam floods, announces door-to-door assessment
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spent Monday visiting flood-affected spots in Upper Assam, checking out the damage in Nazira, Mahmora, and Sonari.
He spoke with locals to hear about their struggles and announced that teams will start going door-to-door from August 9 to assess the permanent damage, and that the process of providing compensation would commence thereafter.
Assam CM Sarma gives 81L compensation
Sarma got around by tractor to see hard-hit villages like Nepalikhuti up close. He met families who lost loved ones, offering condolences and financial help: ₹4 lakh each to 14 families in Mahmora, ₹5 lakh each to five families in Sonari, totaling ₹81 lakh given out.
He also promised health camps for affected areas, support for farmers to restart work, and stronger embankments so floods don't keep coming back.
Local ministers joined him during the visit.