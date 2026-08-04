Assam CM Sarma inspects Upper Assam floods, announces door-to-door assessment

Sarma got around by tractor to see hard-hit villages like Nepalikhuti up close. He met families who lost loved ones, offering condolences and financial help: ₹4 lakh each to 14 families in Mahmora, ₹5 lakh each to five families in Sonari, totaling ₹81 lakh given out.

He also promised health camps for affected areas, support for farmers to restart work, and stronger embankments so floods don't keep coming back.

Local ministers joined him during the visit.