Assam police detain over 25 suspected Bangladeshi nationals in Dhubri
India
Assam police have picked up over 25 people suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals at Jogomaya Ghat in Dhubri.
Acting on a tip, officers stopped them as they traveled by boat from Hatsingimari and are now verifying their identities and other details.
Arrests for aiding Bangladeshis's illegal entry
In a related move, four people were arrested in South Salmara-Mankachar for allegedly helping Bangladeshis enter India illegally for money.
Police say the arrested individuals are being interrogated as part of the investigation.