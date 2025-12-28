Assam teen accused of rape, threats, and digital abuse

Digital threats deepen trauma; family faces intimidation

The accused recorded videos of the victim and used AI to create fake explicit images of the victim, sharing them through bogus social media accounts in her name. He kept threatening her family with these materials.

The ongoing harassment left the girl so distressed she stopped going to school and even tried to harm herself.

Meanwhile, police say the accused is on the run; his father has been arrested for allegedly helping him threaten the victim's family.