Noida: Woman's body found in dumping ground, police suspect murder

What's happening with the investigation?

Local youths collecting garbage discovered the body and quickly informed the police.

The site was secured, forensics called in, and the body sent for post-mortem.

There weren't obvious external injuries, but it is believed this is a case of violent homicide with attempts to destroy evidence.

Additional DCP Santosh Kumar said they are still working to identify her.

Police are now reviewing missing person reports as they try to solve what happened.