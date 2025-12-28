Noida: Woman's body found in dumping ground, police suspect murder
A woman, believed to be between 22 and 25 years old, was found dead inside a black bag at a dumping ground in Noida's Sector 142 on Saturday.
Her hands and legs were tied with cloth and there were burn marks on her face—details that investigators believe may have been intended to hide her identity and suggest she was tortured before being killed.
What's happening with the investigation?
Local youths collecting garbage discovered the body and quickly informed the police.
The site was secured, forensics called in, and the body sent for post-mortem.
There weren't obvious external injuries, but it is believed this is a case of violent homicide with attempts to destroy evidence.
Additional DCP Santosh Kumar said they are still working to identify her.
Police are now reviewing missing person reports as they try to solve what happened.