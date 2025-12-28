'Daughters of Bharat created history in 2025': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest Mann Ki Baat, called 2025 "a memorable year in sports," celebrating India's big wins—especially the men's cricket team taking home the ICC Champions's Trophy and the women's team lifting their first-ever World Cup.
Quick recap: India's winning streak
It was a landmark year for women's cricket.
The senior team won their first ICC Women's World Cup at home by defeating South Africa, while Niki Prasad led the U19 squad to victory in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.
The women's blind T20 squad also made history with a championship win.
Para-athletes shine bright
India hosted the World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi for the first time, where Indian para-athletes bagged 22 medals.
Modi highlighted stars like Sumit Antil, Deepthi Jeevanji, and Shailesh Kumar as proof that determination really does break barriers.