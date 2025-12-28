Next Article
Bengaluru man arrested for cheating, sexual exploitation, theft
India
A 29-year-old man named Shubham Shukla has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly cheating and sexually exploiting a woman he met through her younger sister.
Police say he lured her into a live-in relationship, stole nearly ₹20 lakh and 200gm of gold, and kept up the deception for years.
How it unfolded—and what happens next
Shukla reportedly convinced the woman to lie to her parents about moving to Mumbai for work while they actually stayed in Bengaluru together.
She later found out he was married but stuck around after he promised a divorce—though the abuse continued until she finally filed a complaint.
He's now facing charges under the POCSO Act and for cheating.