Bad Oldesloe bus crash leaves at least 20 injured
A bus accident in Bad Oldesloe, Germany, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, at about 7:20am local time left at least 20 people injured (including several schoolchildren) after the vehicle struck a stopped car at the Bangert Street intersection and then veered left, entered an oncoming lane on Sulzberg Street, collided with another car, drove over a roundabout, and crashed head-on into a multi-story apartment building.
The bus was carrying more than 30 passengers when the crash happened.
Driver seriously injured, impairment suspected
The 63-year-old driver was seriously hurt and had to be rescued by emergency crews.
The crash caused major damage to the building, even bursting a heating pipe and flooding parts of it.
Authorities think the driver may have experienced a physical impairment during the crash.
Emergency teams managed to remove the bus from the site by late morning.