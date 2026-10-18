Bank branches closing in several cities for Dussehra, Durga Puja

Heads up: many bank branches (think SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB) will be closed in several cities this week for Dussehra and Durga Puja.

Closures start October 19 in Kolkata, Patna, and Agartala; most major cities will follow on October 20 (except Gangtok and Imphal).

Bengaluru and Kochi also get an extra day off on October 21, while Gangtok banks stay shut through October 23 for the festivities.