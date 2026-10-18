Bank branches closing in several cities for Dussehra, Durga Puja
India
Heads up: many bank branches (think SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB) will be closed in several cities this week for Dussehra and Durga Puja.
Closures start October 19 in Kolkata, Patna, and Agartala; most major cities will follow on October 20 (except Gangtok and Imphal).
Bengaluru and Kochi also get an extra day off on October 21, while Gangtok banks stay shut through October 23 for the festivities.
Online banking UPI and ATMs operational
Even with these closures, you're not cut off: online banking, UPI apps, ATMs, NEFT, and RTGS transfers will all keep working as usual.
Just a heads up: if there's any scheduled maintenance downtime, banks usually let you know in advance so you're not caught off guard.