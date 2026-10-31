Banks across India to stay open Nov 1 to 8

Planning any bank work during Diwali? Good news: banks across India will stay open from November 1-8, except in Shillong, where branches will be closed on November 2 for the Nongkrem Dance Festival.

All public and private sector banks in Delhi and most states will also stay open even on Dhanteras (November 6) and Choti Diwali (November 7, which is a Saturday).

Just a heads-up: November 8 is a regular Sunday holiday and also coincides with Diwali Laxmi Pujan.