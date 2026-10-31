Banks across India to stay open Nov 1 to 8
Planning any bank work during Diwali? Good news: banks across India will stay open from November 1-8, except in Shillong, where branches will be closed on November 2 for the Nongkrem Dance Festival.
All public and private sector banks in Delhi and most states will also stay open even on Dhanteras (November 6) and Choti Diwali (November 7, which is a Saturday).
Just a heads-up: November 8 is a regular Sunday holiday and also coincides with Diwali Laxmi Pujan.
ATMs and UPI operational during Diwali
No national bank holidays are scheduled this week, but it's smart to double-check local calendars in case your branch has extra closures that could affect cash deposits or check processing.
If you're all about online banking, ATMs and UPI will keep working as usual, so your digital payments are safe while you celebrate.