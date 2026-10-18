Beed crash kills 5, including 11-year-old, after car dodged potholes
India
A heartbreaking accident in Beed, Maharashtra, took five lives, including an 11-year-old boy, on Sunday.
It happened when a car tried to dodge potholes on the Khamgaon-Pandharpur Highway, lost control, and crashed head-on into a state transport bus at Shindewadi Cross Road.
CCTV footage prompts Majalgaon road blockade
All five victims were from Majalgaon and were headed to Tuljapur.
After CCTV footage of the crash surfaced, locals, frustrated with the poor road conditions, blocked a major road in protest, calling out authorities for neglect.
The demonstration caused hours of traffic until officials stepped in to talk things through.