Bengaluru: 7 trans women booked for assaulting, shaving head of woman
Seven transgender women in Bengaluru have been charged after a 24-year-old trans woman reported being beaten, forcibly confined, and having her head shaved by the group in Virat Nagar.
The attack reportedly lasted from afternoon until 3am with the victim saying she was assaulted with sticks, belts, and ropes.
A video of the incident has been circulating online.
Accused now face charges under India's new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
The ordeal began after the victim spent a night at another trans person's house, which led to her being questioned by her housemates for staying elsewhere.
She had been living with them for about five months and begging for a living.
The accused—Prakruthi, Neelambari, Mouna, Nagma, Shreesh, Beauty, and Chaitra—now face charges under India's new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act.