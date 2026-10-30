Bengaluru CCB inspector Arun Salunke dies in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
India
Arun Salunke, a Bengaluru CCB police inspector, lost his life in a helicopter crash while vacationing with friends in Joshi Math, Uttarakhand.
He had called Bengaluru home for almost 20 years and leaves behind his wife and two children.
Arun Salunke's career began in 2007
Salunke kicked off his law enforcement journey after cracking the Central Services exam in 2007, serving first in Delhi before moving back to Karnataka.
Over the years, he worked across Bengaluru and Tumkur, most recently as an inspector with CCB's special inquiry division.
His commitment to duty made a real impact on those around him.