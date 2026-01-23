Bengaluru named world's second-most congested city; India second-worst in Asia

Bengaluru has been named the second most congested city in the world, according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2025. The index by the Dutch location technology company analyzed nearly 500 cities globally and found that only 34 cities had faster inner-city travel times than in 2024. Mexico City topped the list with a congestion score of 75.9%, followed by Bengaluru at 74.4%.

Ranking details Dublin and Pune follow Bengaluru in congestion rankings Dublin, Ireland, was ranked third with a congestion score of 72.9%. Pune, India, came fifth with a score of 71.1%, witnessing an increase of 5.4 percentage points from last year. The index also highlighted Lodz and Lublin in Poland as congested cities at fourth and sixth places, respectively. According to the ranking, Bengaluru loses 168 hours, and Pune loses 152 hours during rush hour per year, respectively.

Additional rankings Other cities in the top 10 congestion rankings The top 10 most congested cities also include Bogota (Colombia), Arequipa (Peru), Lima (Peru), and Bangkok (Thailand). The index noted that while Mexico City saw a slight decrease in congestion levels, Bengaluru's score increased by 1.7 percentage points from last year. Globally, congestion has increased by 5 percentage points, rising from 20% to 25%.

