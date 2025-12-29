Next Article
Bengaluru: Power outage alert for December 29
India
Heads up, Bengaluru!
BESCOM has scheduled a power cut across several areas on December 29, 2025, to upgrade old equipment and carry out essential repairs.
It's all part of their plan to make your electricity more reliable in the long run.
Stay updated and plan ahead
Wondering if your area is affected? Check BESCOM's website or social media for the full list and real-time updates.
They'll restore power as soon as possible after the work wraps up, and you can reach out to their helplines if you have any questions.