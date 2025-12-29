Next Article
IndiGo cancels 80 flights as fog disrupts travel plans
India
If you or your friends are flying this week, heads up—IndiGo just canceled 80 flights on Monday because of heavy fog and low visibility, especially in Delhi.
Cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Cochin also saw disruptions.
The airline says delays could last until the afternoon, so checking your flight status is a smart move.
Fog season rules and recent cancelations
This isn't a one-off—IndiGo had to cancel dozens of flights last week too.
The DGCA has set December to February as official "fog season," meaning airlines need special aircraft and trained pilots to fly safely in these conditions.
So if you're traveling soon, keep an eye on updates—it's that time of year when weather really matters.