IndiGo cancels 80 flights as fog disrupts travel plans India Dec 29, 2025

If you or your friends are flying this week, heads up—IndiGo just canceled 80 flights on Monday because of heavy fog and low visibility, especially in Delhi.

Cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Cochin also saw disruptions.

The airline says delays could last until the afternoon, so checking your flight status is a smart move.