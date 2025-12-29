Next Article
Pune man loses ₹98L to online stock market investment scam
India
A Pune resident lost ₹98 lakh after getting caught up in an online stock market scam.
He was added to a messaging group that appeared linked to a reputed investment company, downloaded their trading app, and saw fake profits.
Over two months, he kept transferring money, only realizing it was a scam when he couldn't withdraw his funds.
What you should know
This isn't an isolated case—others in Pune have lost big money to similar scams lately.
The Pimpri Chinchwad cyber police are urging everyone to double-check any investment platform and talk to trusted sources before putting in cash, especially if the returns sound too good to be true.
Staying cautious is key as these online scams keep popping up.