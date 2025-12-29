Noida cracks down on student stress: Mental health rules for coaching centers
Noida's administration just rolled out strict new mental health guidelines for coaching centers, hostels, and schools with over 100 students.
The move comes after growing concerns about academic pressure, long study hours, and frequent exams taking a toll on students' well-being.
Why should you care?
Now, every big institution must have trained counselors on-site, staff trained to spot mental health issues, medical help available, and the Tele-MANAS helpline (14416) clearly posted.
Class timings need to be reasonable; sports, yoga, and arts are being encouraged; and parents will get awareness sessions too.
Centers have 15 days to comply or risk losing their registration.
With rising student suicides in places like Kota and NCR, these steps aim to make campuses safer and kinder for everyone.