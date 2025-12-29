Noida cracks down on student stress: Mental health rules for coaching centers

Why should you care?

Now, every big institution must have trained counselors on-site, staff trained to spot mental health issues, medical help available, and the Tele-MANAS helpline (14416) clearly posted.

Class timings need to be reasonable; sports, yoga, and arts are being encouraged; and parents will get awareness sessions too.

Centers have 15 days to comply or risk losing their registration.

With rising student suicides in places like Kota and NCR, these steps aim to make campuses safer and kinder for everyone.