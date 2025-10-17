Next Article
Bengaluru: Stalker kills woman after she rejects his proposal
Yamini Priya, a 20-year-old pharmacy student, was found murdered near the railway tracks behind Mantri Mall in Bengaluru's Malleswaram on Thursday.
She was returning home from an exam when she was attacked—her throat was slit, causing fatal injuries.
Police believe the suspect is Vignesh, who allegedly stalked Yamini after she turned down his romantic proposal.
Police searching for suspect
Police have registered a case and are actively searching for Vignesh, who has been missing since the incident.
Investigators are checking CCTV footage and Yamini's call records for leads.
The case came to light after passers-by found her body and alerted authorities.
As of now, no arrests have been made, but police are treating it as a homicide driven by personal motives.