Bengaluru woman denied cash payment at darshini sparks online debate
A Bengaluru woman's cash payment was refused at a city darshini, with staff claiming they had no change, even though she spotted visible currency.
Sharing her experience online, she wondered if not speaking Kannada or her appearance played a role, asking, "Am I not your customer?"
The post quickly caught attention and got people talking about fairness in customer service.
Incident raises language and identity concerns
Her story struck a chord with many who feel everyone deserves equal treatment, no matter their language or background.
While some pointed out that shopkeepers often refuse cash due to change issues, others shared similar experiences in Bengaluru.
The incident highlights how language and identity can still shape everyday interactions and reminds businesses to keep things welcoming for all.