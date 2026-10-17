Bhopal crowd tried storming Bairagarh station over the girl's murder
Tensions ran high in Bhopal on Saturday as a crowd tried to storm the Bairagarh police station, upset over the murder of a 12-year-old girl.
People demanded swift justice, even after police arrested and obtained a confession from Mobin Khan, a 23-year-old mechanic.
The protest blocked roads and led to extra police being called in, showing just how shaken the community is by this tragedy.
Police recovered clothing and iron fragments
The girl was found dead on Friday in an abandoned building after going missing the day before while heading out for a religious event.
Police have gathered key evidence such as pieces of clothing, suspicious material and fragments of an iron rod from the scene.
They are still investigating what happened, including whether sexual assault was involved, and are waiting for autopsy results to learn more.