Bhupender Yadav visits PAVAN ICCC at CAQM integrating pollution data
India
Delhi-NCR just got a tech upgrade in its battle against air pollution.
The new PAVAN Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), visited by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, brings together real-time data, like air quality, emissions, weather, and even satellite data, on one digital platform at the CAQM headquarters.
PAVAN enables real time monitoring
PAVAN taps into 111 monitoring stations and tracks more than 2,300 industries, 3,200-plus construction sites, and traffic hotspots across the region.
This means officials can spot pollution sources quickly and take action on the spot.
As Minister Yadav put it, the system enables real-time monitoring and action against non-compliant sources, making it easier to hold polluters accountable without delays.