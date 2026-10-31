Bihar Education Department mandates formal dress code for teachers, staff
India
Bihar's Education Department just rolled out a formal dress code for teachers and school staff, hoping to make classrooms feel more professional.
Announced by Education Minister Mithlesh Tiwary, the move comes after some staff were spotted breaking earlier rules by wearing casual clothes during school hours.
Bihar Education Department bans campus DJs
Along with the new dress rules, schools are now banned from hosting DJs or disco parties on campus.
The idea is to keep things respectful and focused on learning.
Schools are encouraged to stick with events that fit their academic vibe.