'Polished' Mumbai for royals, garbage for Mumbaikars: Court raps BMC
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its practice of cleaning and beautifying roads primarily before VIP visits. The court, headed by Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale, questioned why this attention isn't given to residents year-round. They pointed out that civic authorities had transformed areas like Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, where Britain's Prince William and Princess Katherine recently visited.
Court
'See Ballard Estate now, how shining and polished it is'
"We just observe, when some guests were coming, see Ballard Estate now, how shining and polished it is. If you want to do it, you do it, including painting, cleaning the streets with water... Do it for citizens. So instead of having this temporary show of two days, have a permanent show. Please have a permanent show in every possible ward. That is the message we want to give you," the bench said.
Civic neglect
Going to be alive only when important personalities visit? Court
The court asked, "Why should Mumbaikars not have such roads?"
"So, for all these important issues, you are going to be alive only when important personalities visit the city? It may not be appropriate. You have to act for the common man who is the permanent resident of this city," they said, without naming the royals.
The bench was hearing a plea concerning waste disposal at a landfill in the suburban area of Mumbai.
Environmental concerns
Court emphasizes need for awareness campaigns
It said it was disheartening that a constitutional court had to intervene in the issue of garbage on public roads.
The court also asked the BMC and Maharashtra government to raise awareness about the dangers of throwing garbage on public streets.
"Why....not take an aggressive step, not to succumb to any other commercial interests, but to ban in totality plastic? That would be the only way forward so that we save the planet, we save this city," they said.