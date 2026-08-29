3 bodies recovered from Gandak river in Uttar Pradesh
What's the story
Three bodies were recovered from the Gandak River in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Saturday. The bodies, which are believed to have drifted into Indian territory from flood-hit Nepal, were found near barrage pier number three in the Madanpur-Sukrauli area of Khadda, according to news agency PTI. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) monitoring teams spotted the bodies floating in the river and later retrieved them.
Identification process
Bodies yet to be identified
The information about the recovered bodies has been shared with authorities in neighboring districts of Nepal to help establish their identities. However, the bodies could not be identified immediately.
Apart from the bodies, several other items such as vehicles, household goods, gas cylinders, and furniture have also been seen floating in the Gandak River and washing up along its banks.
Recovery efforts
Administration appeals to people not to enter river
A large number of villagers have gathered along the river to retrieve items washed ashore.
However, the administration has appealed to people not to enter the river and instead inform officials if they spot objects floating downstream.
This comes a day after four decomposed bodies were recovered from a river in Maharajganj district.
Flood impact
Flash floods in Nepal
The flash floods in Nepal started on August 26 after a sudden surge in the Bhotekoshi River in the Rasuwa region.
The floodwaters then entered the Trishuli and Gandak river systems, impacting downstream areas including Kushinagar.
In response, local administration has stepped up monitoring of vulnerable locations along these rivers.
Flood monitoring
Authorities continue to monitor situation closely
Earlier, officials had increased vigilance in riverside villages due to the possibility of a sharp rise in water levels.
However, with the flow now declining, the immediate threat of flooding has eased.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure safety and prevent any further damage from potential floodwaters.