Remove deepfake content linking Gadkari to E20 program: Bombay HC
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has ordered the removal of defamatory and deepfake content linking Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and his family to the government's E20 ethanol-blending program. The order was given by Justice Arif Doctor, who directed social media platforms and intermediaries to take down such content. The court also ordered the removal of any other content in the future if highlighted by him.
Legal action
Content flagged by Gadkari was vile and abusive
Gadkari had filed a suit against Meta, X, Google/YouTube, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Department of Telecommunications, and unidentified users referred to as "Ashok Kumar/John Doe."
The court observed that the content flagged by Gadkari was vile and abusive. It also noted that such material should have no place on public platforms accessible to everyone, including children.
Removal directive
Court clarified it isn't stopping anyone from fair criticism
The court directed the removal of such content after Meta and Google agreed to take down the material.
It also said that if any further defamatory content comes to Gadkari's knowledge in the future, he can inform the intermediaries who will have to take action.
The court, however, clarified that it isn't stopping anyone from fair criticism, but any further abusive material or deepfake photographs should be communicated to defendants.
Defamation claims
Defamatory content linked to E20 program
Gadkari's plea sought permanent and mandatory injunctions for the removal of AI-generated "defamatory content" and "deep fake content."
He said the material falsely attributed personal responsibility to him for the E20 program and alleged that he and his family benefited from it.
Specifically, it claimed that his son Nikhil Gadkari runs CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Limited, a company making ethanol among other things, which allegedly gets indirect benefit from petrol blending with ethanol.
Accusations
Defamatory content insinuates corruption, conflict of interest
The suit relied on a series of posts, reels, and videos that allegedly blame Gadkari for introducing or mandating E20 petrol, which many have claimed caused damage to vehicles.
The plea said the defamatory content insinuates corruption, conflict of interest, and abuse of office by suggesting that his family has "derived undue pecuniary benefits from E20."
The matter will be heard again after four weeks.