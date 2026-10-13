Bombay High Court Justice Chandwani says sharing faith not insulting
India
The Bombay High Court just made it clear: encouraging someone to switch religions doesn't count as disrespecting anyone's beliefs.
This came after four people were accused of pressuring a couple to convert from Hinduism to Christianity.
Justice M W Chandwani said the group was simply sharing their faith and didn't actually hurt anyone's religious feelings.
Bombay High Court drops all charges
The accused, Joseph Khudawant, a senior citizen, his family, and social worker Anant Mankar, were said to have offered financial help for the conversion back in 2025, before Maharashtra's new anti-allurement law kicked in last August.
The court pointed out there was no intent to insult any religion and dropped all charges.