Bombay High Court questions Mumbai Police over Disha Salian FIR
India
Bombay High Court is questioning why Mumbai Police never filed an FIR for Disha Salian's death back in 2020.
Disha, a former celebrity manager, died after falling from a 14th-floor apartment.
Her father believes she was murdered and gang-raped, but police treated it as suicide and only registered an accidental death report.
Postmortem report omits fall injuries
The court pointed out odd gaps in the postmortem report: no mention of injuries from the fall.
While prosecutors say photos show head injuries, Disha's family lawyer claims earlier images didn't show any wounds and accuses police of tampering with evidence.
Satish Salian is pushing for a CBI investigation and has even named Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray.
The next hearing is set for August 24, 2026.