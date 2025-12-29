BrahMos-II: India's new hypersonic missile aims to outsmart top defenses

What makes BrahMos-II a big deal?

The DRDO has already pulled off key tests, including a scramjet combustor run for over 1,000 seconds and an 800km test flight.

The first real launch is expected around 2028, with deployment timeline unspecified; the first test flight may occur around 2028.

The current BrahMos is considered extremely difficult to intercept by advanced air defense systems, including the S-400, due to its clever maneuvers and low-altitude paths—but BrahMos-II takes things further.

It should stay ahead of interception tech into the 2030s, making it a major upgrade in India's defense game.