BrahMos-II: India's new hypersonic missile aims to outsmart top defenses
India and Russia are teaming up on the BrahMos-II, a next-gen cruise missile that's set to hit hypersonic speeds—think Mach 7-8 (over 8,500km/h)—and reach targets up to 1,500km away.
Using advanced scramjet tech and weighing just 1.33 tons (half the air-launched version), it's inspired by Russia's Zircon missile but designed for India's needs.
What makes BrahMos-II a big deal?
The DRDO has already pulled off key tests, including a scramjet combustor run for over 1,000 seconds and an 800km test flight.
The first real launch is expected around 2028, with deployment timeline unspecified; the first test flight may occur around 2028.
The current BrahMos is considered extremely difficult to intercept by advanced air defense systems, including the S-400, due to its clever maneuvers and low-altitude paths—but BrahMos-II takes things further.
It should stay ahead of interception tech into the 2030s, making it a major upgrade in India's defense game.