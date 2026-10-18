Braj Mohan Ram sworn in as Odisha's 28th governor
India
Braj Mohan Ram just took the oath as the 28th governor of Odisha at Lok Bhavan this Sunday.
The ceremony, led by Chief Justice Harish Tondon, saw key leaders like Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in attendance.
With Ram stepping in for Hari Babu Kambhampati, Odisha is set to start a new chapter under his leadership.
Braj Mohan Ram 3-time MP
Ram is not new to politics. He is a senior BJP leader and has represented Palamu in Jharkhand three times as an MP.
Appointed by President Droupadi Murmu on October 12, he brings years of national experience to his new role.
Many are looking forward to the perspective and expertise he will bring as governor.