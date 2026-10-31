C Joseph Vijay announces Tamil Nadu DA hike to 63%
India
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay just announced a dearness allowance (DA) hike for government employees and teachers.
Starting July 2026, their DA will rise from 60% to 63%, matching the recent increase for Central government staff.
This move is set to benefit about 1.6 million people across the state.
Hike costs Tamil Nadu 1,858cr annually
The hike will cost the state around ₹1,858 crore every year but aims to give employees some financial relief, especially with Deepavali coming up.