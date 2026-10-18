C Joseph Vijay reviews Chennai monsoon preparations with 1,189 vehicles
India
Chennai is getting ready for the northeast monsoon, rolling out 1,189 vehicles and pieces of machinery and 133 boats to handle heavy rains and possible flooding.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay checked on the city's preparations this week, making sure everything is in place for a quick response if things get rough.
Chennai readies pumps, boats and kitchens
To fight waterlogging, the city has set up hundreds of pumps and water-collection tanks across low-lying areas.
Rescue teams have 133 boats ready (including some from the Fisheries Department), plus there are 227 temporary relief centers and 112 central kitchens to help anyone affected by flooding.
These steps follow the October 17 heavy rains, a reminder that being prepared really matters.